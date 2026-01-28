UP is going big on electric busses and charging stations

More charging spots coming to your city

To make sure these new e-buses can actually run smoothly, UPREV will install 272 public EV charging stations in 16 city zones.

Varanasi's Sarnath area is even getting a special station for e-bus routes.

It's all part of a bigger push by the state government and the Fund Management Committee under the Uttar Pradesh Dedicated Urban Transport Fund, implemented through UPREV and with actions by the Urban Development Department and Directorate of Urban Transport, to cut pollution and make electric rides a normal part of daily life.