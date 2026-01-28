UP is going big on electric busses and charging stations
Uttar Pradesh just greenlit the purchase of 1,225 air-conditioned electric busses to swap out old diesel and CNG models across its cities.
The move is all about making public transport cleaner and more eco-friendly, while keeping up with what people actually need in urban areas.
More charging spots coming to your city
To make sure these new e-buses can actually run smoothly, UPREV will install 272 public EV charging stations in 16 city zones.
Varanasi's Sarnath area is even getting a special station for e-bus routes.
It's all part of a bigger push by the state government and the Fund Management Committee under the Uttar Pradesh Dedicated Urban Transport Fund, implemented through UPREV and with actions by the Urban Development Department and Directorate of Urban Transport, to cut pollution and make electric rides a normal part of daily life.
Why does this matter?
Cleaner busses mean fresher air for everyone—and the state isn't stopping here.
With the procurement of 1,225 e-busses and plans to expand charging infrastructure, UP is showing it's serious about greener travel for the future.