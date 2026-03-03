UP: Leopard kills 14-year-old boy walking near railway tracks
A heartbreaking incident happened near Khairatiya village in Uttar Pradesh—a 14-year-old boy named Raj Kamal Singh was killed by a leopard while walking near the railway tracks.
His body was discovered by family members and villagers on Tuesday morning near a hutment close to the railway tracks; forest officials were informed afterward and arrived on the scene, finding leopard pug marks.
Villagers demand full fencing to keep wildlife out
Forest officials are investigating and have promised compensation for Raj's family.
Since the area is close to Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, big cat sightings aren't new, but villagers now want full fencing to keep wildlife out.
They're also asking for financial help and job opportunities for Raj's family, hoping this tragedy leads to stronger safety measures for everyone living near the reserve.