UP man kidnaps, rapes pregnant niece; arrested
India
In Uttar Pradesh, a man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his 17-year-old niece and repeatedly raping her after taking her to another district.
The case surfaced when the girl's mother reported her missing last month.
Accused charged under POCSO Act
Police traced the uncle using mobile call records after the complaint was filed.
The girl later shared details of the assault and revealed she was pregnant during an inspection by a State Women's Commission official.
Acting quickly, authorities arrested the uncle on Tuesday and charged him under laws related to kidnapping, rape, and child protection (POCSO Act).
He's now in jail while further action is underway.