UP man killed in Saudi missile strike; family seeks help
India
Ravi Gopal, 26, from Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly killed in a suspected missile strike at his Riyadh workplace on March 18, right while he was on a video call with his wife.
The sudden end to their call left his family worried until a colleague confirmed the heartbreaking news.
Family identified him by his blue pants
Gopal had been working in Saudi Arabia for four years to support his wife, young son, and parents back home.
The Indian Embassy confirmed his death on March 20 and helped bring him back to India for last rites.
His family identified him by his blue pants and a patch of white hair before saying their final goodbyes in Sitapur.