UP man kills parents, sister, grandmother over family finances

Nirankar also attacked his elder brother Gurudev and injured himself during the incident.

After Gurudev lodged a written complaint, Nirankar was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police recovered the ax used in the attack, and postmortems were conducted for all victims.

Officials said a preliminary inquiry suggests that a dispute over family finances was at the heart of this tragic case.