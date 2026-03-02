UP man kills parents, sister, grandmother over family finances
India
In Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, a 30-year-old man named Nirankar allegedly murdered his parents, sister, and grandmother with an ax late on March 1-2.
The violence reportedly stemmed from anger over not getting his share of money from land and jewelry sales within the family.
Nirankar also attacked his elder brother Gurudev
Nirankar also attacked his elder brother Gurudev and injured himself during the incident.
After Gurudev lodged a written complaint, Nirankar was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police recovered the ax used in the attack, and postmortems were conducted for all victims.
Officials said a preliminary inquiry suggests that a dispute over family finances was at the heart of this tragic case.