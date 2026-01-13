UP man kills wife, mother, then hurls flesh at onlookers

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man from the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly killed his wife and mother and consumed their flesh on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Sikandar Gupta. The victims have been identified as Priyanka Gupta, 28, and Runa Devi, 60. Their bodies were sent for postmortem examination after the incident.

Background check Accused's violent history and recent altercations Per reports, Gupta, who worked as a shuttering laborer in Mumbai, had returned to his village about a month ago. Villagers said he had a history of alcohol consumption, marijuana use, and violent behavior toward his wife and mother. On Saturday, Gupta took Priyanka to her parents' home in Sauna Lakshman village of Deoria. The next day, he allegedly fought with locals in Hata before returning home with Priyanka.

Assault details Brutal attack on wife, mother On Sunday morning, Gupta allegedly attacked Priyanka on the roof of their house using a cement brick. When Runa intervened, she was also attacked with sticks and the brick. After the murders, Gupta reportedly remained on the roof, creating chaos He then mutilated their bodies and hurled their flesh at onlookers, per TOI. Villagers said he had locked the main gate to prevent anyone from entering his house.