UP: Man pours boiling oil on kids playing at funeral
India
During a mourning ceremony in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, five children suffered severe burns after a man named Vishal allegedly poured boiling oil on them.
The attack happened when the children, Sudhir (14), Raunak (11), Sumit (14), Shyambabu (10), and Manoj (12), accidentally splashed water on Vishal while playing at the Terahvi (13th-day) ceremony for the deceased, Hiralal (100).
2 children critical, police investigating
Villagers rushed the injured children to a hospital in Lucknow, where Sudhir and Manoj remain in critical condition.
The local community is shaken by what happened.
Police have filed an assault case against Vishal, who is currently missing, and are actively investigating.