UP man who shot wife, 2 priests, killed in encounter 

Three other priests also present managed to flee.

After the murders, Singh barricaded himself inside with his three children. Despite police and family efforts to persuade him to surrender, he refused.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Varanasi Zone Naveen Arora said negotiations continued for seven hours but ended when a gunshot was heard from inside the house.

This prompted police action using stun and tear-gas grenades before breaking down the door.