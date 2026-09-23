UP man who shot wife, 2 priests, killed in encounter
What's the story
A man accused of shooting his wife, two priests and taking three children hostage in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh was killed after a seven-hour standoff with the police on Wednesday. The suspect, Arvind Singh (40), was shot dead after he refused to surrender and held his three children hostage. The incident began with a triple murder at Singh's home during a religious ceremony on Tuesday. His wife Babita (32) and two priests Mahendra Pathak (60) and Akhilesh Mishra (50) were killed.
Standoff details
Negotiations continued for 7 hours
Three other priests also present managed to flee.
After the murders, Singh barricaded himself inside with his three children. Despite police and family efforts to persuade him to surrender, he refused.
Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Varanasi Zone Naveen Arora said negotiations continued for seven hours but ended when a gunshot was heard from inside the house.
This prompted police action using stun and tear-gas grenades before breaking down the door.
Rescue operation
Cops forced to open fire
During the rescue operation, Singh allegedly opened fire on police officers.
"....Finally, when heopened fire from within, the SSP and three or four members of the Special Operations Group team were compelled to break down the door and enter as a last resort," Naveen Arora, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) told reporters.
"We used stun grenades and tear gas; as the team members, including the SSP, entered, they came under fire and were forced to return fire," he added.
Background
Incident was result of family dispute
Singh and his eight-year-old son, Shaurya alias Lakha, were critically injured in the firing. Both died, while his daughters Pari (10) and Saanvi (11 months) were rescued unharmed.
The incident stemmed from a family dispute over a religious ceremony.
Singh's mother had invited priests to perform rituals for his deceased brother Sunil, who was murdered in 2019.
However, Singh opposed the ceremony and demanded to see the priests' Aadhaar cards when he returned home.
Aftermath
Bodies sent for post-mortem examination
An argument ensued, leading him to open fire on his wife and the two priests.
Police said that information gathered from villagers and family members revealed that Singh was mentally disturbed and exhibited aggressive behavior.
"His mother and wife had frequently complained about him assaulting family members....They suspected he was under the influence of an evil spirit and arranged the ceremony in the hope of dispelling it," Dr Anil Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, said.