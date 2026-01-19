UP: Man with 2 wives kills live-in-partner, burns body

In a shocking incident, a retired railway employee, already married to two women, allegedly killed his 32-year-old live-in partner in Jhansi , Uttar Pradesh . The accused, Ram Singh Parihar, 62, then stuffed the body into a metal trunk and set it on fire. To destroy evidence, he dumped the ashes in a river and planned to send the trunk to his second wife's house.

Background check Parihar's double life and motive for murder Parihar apparently led a double life, with his first wife living in the Sipri Bazaar area and the second in the City Kotwali area of Jhansi. He allegedly murdered his live-in partner, Preeti, after financial disputes arose when she demanded large sums of money from him. Preliminary investigations revealed that she had already taken lakhs from him before the incident.

Crime discovery Loader driver's suspicion leads to police investigation The crime came to light when a loader driver, Jaysingh Pal, grew suspicious of the trunk's contents. On Saturday night, Parihar had hired him to transport the heavy trunk to his second wife, Geeta's house. "I suspected something was wrong with the trunk...my suspicion grew stronger once we arrived at the home," Pal said after unloading it at Geeta's house.

Investigation progress Police uncover charred remains, launch manhunt for Parihar When police opened the trunk, they found charred human remains and bone fragments. A forensic team collected the remains for investigation. Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Singh said evidence has been recovered from the crime scene, and two people have been detained. A manhunt is on to nab Parihar, who is currently absconding.

