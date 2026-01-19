UP: Man with 2 wives kills live-in-partner, burns body
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a retired railway employee, already married to two women, allegedly killed his 32-year-old live-in partner in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Ram Singh Parihar, 62, then stuffed the body into a metal trunk and set it on fire. To destroy evidence, he dumped the ashes in a river and planned to send the trunk to his second wife's house.
Background check
Parihar's double life and motive for murder
Parihar apparently led a double life, with his first wife living in the Sipri Bazaar area and the second in the City Kotwali area of Jhansi. He allegedly murdered his live-in partner, Preeti, after financial disputes arose when she demanded large sums of money from him. Preliminary investigations revealed that she had already taken lakhs from him before the incident.
Crime discovery
Loader driver's suspicion leads to police investigation
The crime came to light when a loader driver, Jaysingh Pal, grew suspicious of the trunk's contents. On Saturday night, Parihar had hired him to transport the heavy trunk to his second wife, Geeta's house. "I suspected something was wrong with the trunk...my suspicion grew stronger once we arrived at the home," Pal said after unloading it at Geeta's house.
Investigation progress
Police uncover charred remains, launch manhunt for Parihar
When police opened the trunk, they found charred human remains and bone fragments. A forensic team collected the remains for investigation. Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Singh said evidence has been recovered from the crime scene, and two people have been detained. A manhunt is on to nab Parihar, who is currently absconding.
Legal proceedings
Jhansi police register case, former husband files complaint
The Jhansi police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by Preeti's former husband. While Parihar's son and another accomplice are in custody, efforts are underway to trace the main accused. The police suspect that the murder occurred around January 8 when Parihar killed Preeti and wrapped her body in tarpaulin before burning it inside the trunk.