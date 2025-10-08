UP students unknowingly drink tank water containing corpse for 10dys
Students and staff at Mahamrishi Devaraha Baba Medical College in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, have been left in shock after they found out that they had been using water from a tank that had a decomposed body for nearly 10 days. The foul smell of the water led to an investigation by cleaning staff, who discovered the corpse in the cemented tank. The unidentifiable and badly decomposed body was removed late at night with police presence and sent for post-mortem examination.
Following the incident, Deoria District Magistrate Divya Mittal conducted an inspection on Tuesday morning and found that the fifth-floor tank, which should have been locked, was open. A video of DM Mittal questioning the principal about the open tank has gone viral on social media. "This is a medical college, not a den of anti-social activities," she said. The tank has now been sealed, and an alternative water supply is being provided through tankers.
An inquiry team, headed by the chief development officer, has been constituted to probe this incident. The team has been given two days to submit its report on this shocking case of negligence at the college. The college's principal, Dr. Rajesh Kumar Barnwal, has been temporarily relieved of his duties, and Dr. Rajni from the Etah Medical College's Anatomy Department will serve as acting principal until further notice.