The body was discovered after complaints of water smelling foul were received

UP students unknowingly drink tank water containing corpse for 10dys

By Snehil Singh 03:33 pm Oct 08, 202503:33 pm

What's the story

Students and staff at Mahamrishi Devaraha Baba Medical College in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, have been left in shock after they found out that they had been using water from a tank that had a decomposed body for nearly 10 days. The foul smell of the water led to an investigation by cleaning staff, who discovered the corpse in the cemented tank. The unidentifiable and badly decomposed body was removed late at night with police presence and sent for post-mortem examination.