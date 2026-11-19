UP minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh vows disputed Mathura dome demolition
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh has kicked off a fresh controversy after saying the dome at the disputed Mathura site will "one crore per cent" be demolished and replaced with a temple.
His comments, made at a Ram Katha event in Pratapgarh, have quickly reignited heated discussions about religion and politics in the region.
Singh accuses Congress and SP
Singh shared that he once felt a strong urge to tear down the dome himself but held back because of his political role.
He also took shots at Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing them of opposing Sanatan Dharma over the past 75 years.
All this has only intensified the ongoing debates around the Mathura temple issue.