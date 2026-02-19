UP mosque seeks permission to use loudspeakers during Ramadan prayers
India
The Shahi Jama Mosque in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has requested permission to use a loudspeaker during Ramadan prayers.
Mosque head Zafar Ali submitted the application on February 2 (year not specified), explaining that thousands of people attend daily and Friday prayers and need help hearing the imam clearly.
Mosque promises to follow sound regulations
Loudspeakers were removed recently after stricter noise rules and tensions over claims about the mosque's history.
Now, with Ramadan under way, the mosque says using a loudspeaker is an important part of their tradition—but they've promised to follow all sound regulations if allowed.
Police have said they'll make sure any rules are strictly followed.