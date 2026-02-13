UP: Mukhtar Ansari's former shooter, Bobby, shot dead in Lucknow
Shoaib, also known as Bobby and once a shooter for the infamous gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was killed in Barabanki.
He was driving toward Lucknow when his car came under heavy fire—witnesses described a sudden burst of gunshots, and police said a total of 15 rounds were fired at his vehicle during approximately 10 minutes.
The attack left locals shaken and points to several attackers being involved.
Who was Mukhtar Ansari?
Shoaib's criminal ties trace back to Mukhtar Ansari, a big name in Uttar Pradesh's crime world who passed away in 2024.
Ansari faced 65 serious charges like murder and extortion but still managed five terms as an MLA with different parties.
His journey from contract mafia days to about 19 years behind bars made him both feared and oddly influential until the end.