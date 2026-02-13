UP: Mukhtar Ansari's former shooter, Bobby, shot dead in Lucknow India Feb 13, 2026

Shoaib, also known as Bobby and once a shooter for the infamous gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was killed in Barabanki.

He was driving toward Lucknow when his car came under heavy fire—witnesses described a sudden burst of gunshots, and police said a total of 15 rounds were fired at his vehicle during approximately 10 minutes.

The attack left locals shaken and points to several attackers being involved.