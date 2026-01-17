The SHO of Chirgaon police station said no complaints have been filed by either family

UP: Muslim man, Hindu woman in bridal attire found hanging

In a shocking incident, the bodies of a 20-year-old Muslim man and an 18-year-old Hindu woman were found hanging from a tree in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The police suspect the two may have taken their own lives due to interfaith marriage constraints after the woman was arranged to be engaged with someone else. The victims, Yazul and Muskan, belonged to Patti Kumharra village and were discovered by locals at an abandoned house.