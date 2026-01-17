LOADING...
UP: Muslim man, Hindu woman in bridal attire found hanging

By Snehil Singh
Jan 17, 2026
06:47 pm
What's the story

In a shocking incident, the bodies of a 20-year-old Muslim man and an 18-year-old Hindu woman were found hanging from a tree in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The police suspect the two may have taken their own lives due to interfaith marriage constraints after the woman was arranged to be engaged with someone else. The victims, Yazul and Muskan, belonged to Patti Kumharra village and were discovered by locals at an abandoned house.

Ongoing probe

Police investigation underway, families unaware of relationship

Station House Officer (SHO) Rahul Rathore of Chirgaon police station said no complaints have been filed by either family. "The matter is being investigated from all angles," Rathore said. Both families have denied knowledge of any romantic relationship between the two young adults. The police are now awaiting post-mortem reports to proceed further with their investigation.

