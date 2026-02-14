UP: Pack of stray dogs kills 5-year-old Muskan India Feb 14, 2026

In a heartbreaking incident, five-year-old Muskan was killed by a pack of stray dogs in Dhaneipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday morning.

She was out near her home with her sister and two friends when the attack happened.

While the other children managed to escape, Muskan was badly hurt and didn't survive, despite being rushed to the hospital.