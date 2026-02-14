UP: Pack of stray dogs kills 5-year-old Muskan
India
In a heartbreaking incident, five-year-old Muskan was killed by a pack of stray dogs in Dhaneipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday morning.
She was out near her home with her sister and two friends when the attack happened.
While the other children managed to escape, Muskan was badly hurt and didn't survive, despite being rushed to the hospital.
Dogs will be caught, local officials say
Local police confirmed the details. Officials have promised to catch the dogs responsible.
Stray dog attacks are a big concern in Uttar Pradesh—there are about 20.6 lakh strays here.