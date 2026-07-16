UP Police complete Operation Cy-Vajra busting over ₹1,158cr cyber fraud

During the operation, police arrested 773 people linked to 7,989 complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

They didn't just stop at arrests: action was taken against 3,866 mule bank accounts, 17 illegal call centers shut down, and loads of devices and cash were seized.

The team even found gaming clusters suspected of being used for illegal transactions.

This marks a big shift for UP Police: they're now breaking entire scam networks instead of just catching individuals.