UP police encounters kill 48 in 2025, highest since 2017
The Uttar Pradesh Police killed 48 alleged criminals in encounters in 2025, the highest annual figure since Yogi Adityanath became chief minister in March 2017. The data was shared by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna at a press conference. According to the official statistics, the state police has adopted a "zero-tolerance policy" against crime on CM Adityanath's instructions.
In 2025, the police conducted 2,739 operations in which 3,153 accused were injured and 48 killed. One policeman also died during these operations. Since 2018, a total of 266 accused have been killed in police encounters under Adityanath's government. The data showed that the number of alleged criminals killed in police operations has fluctuated over the years: from a high of 41 in 2018 to a low of 13 in 2022 before rising again to recent figures.
Since March 20, 2017, a total of 16,284 operations have been conducted by the UP Police. These operations resulted in injuries to 10,990 accused and the deaths of 266. On the police side, 1,783 personnel were injured, and 18 lost their lives during these encounters. The UP Police has always maintained that these operations are conducted in self-defense and as part of a larger crackdown on organized crime and habitual offenders.