UP police encounters kill 48 in 2025, highest since 2017

Encounter details

2025 encounters and overall statistics

In 2025, the police conducted 2,739 operations in which 3,153 accused were injured and 48 killed. One policeman also died during these operations. Since 2018, a total of 266 accused have been killed in police encounters under Adityanath's government. The data showed that the number of alleged criminals killed in police operations has fluctuated over the years: from a high of 41 in 2018 to a low of 13 in 2022 before rising again to recent figures.