UP Police overhaul Ayodhya Ram temple security after donation thefts
India
UP Police is shaking up how security works at the Ram temple in Ayodhya after a recent SIT probe uncovered issues with donation thefts.
The plan? Fixed job tenures, regular staff rotations, and tighter supervision, all aimed at closing security gaps and making things more transparent.
SIT finds security gaps, audits planned
The SIT found weak spots like poor CCTV coverage, sloppy donation handling, and a telecom officer who stayed put for 17 years despite transfer orders.
Now, expect better audits, clear roles for key officers, and periodic rotation so everyone stays sharp.
The goal: restore trust and keep things safe for everyone visiting the temple.