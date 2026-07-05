UP Police seek custody in over 5cr Ram temple scam

Raids recover 80L, SIT questions suspects

Police raids turned up nearly ₹80 lakh in cash stashed in spots like bathrooms, haystacks, and even cow dung cakes.

More cash was found with Lavkush and Anukalp, while another suspect's home had ₹20 lakh, US dollars, jewelry, and a donation box labeled Ram Rajya Kosh.

The Special Investigation Team formed after the scam came to light is now questioning suspects about how the funds were distributed.