UP Police seek custody in over 5cr Ram temple scam
India
Uttar Pradesh Police is moving to take custody of Lavkush Mishra and Anukalp Mishra, who are among eight people caught for allegedly stealing over ₹5 crore meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Investigators want to track where the money ended up, whether it was hidden away or used to buy assets.
Raids recover 80L, SIT questions suspects
Police raids turned up nearly ₹80 lakh in cash stashed in spots like bathrooms, haystacks, and even cow dung cakes.
More cash was found with Lavkush and Anukalp, while another suspect's home had ₹20 lakh, US dollars, jewelry, and a donation box labeled Ram Rajya Kosh.
The Special Investigation Team formed after the scam came to light is now questioning suspects about how the funds were distributed.