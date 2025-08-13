UP-Rajasthan highway accident: Names of victims revealed

Lodhi Mahasabha postpones event

District officials visited Asrauli to support the families, promising help and ensuring the victims' bodies will be brought home for last rites.

The entire village is in mourning, with leaders and neighbors gathering to offer comfort.

In respect for those lost—including Mishthi (1), Babu (3), Poorvi (6), Lakshay (6), Vaishnavi (7), Mahak (7), Saloni (9), Sheela (20), Priyanka (25), Seema (25) and Sonam (32)—the Lodhi Mahasabha has postponed its August 16 event until further notice.