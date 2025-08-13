UP-Rajasthan highway accident: Names of victims revealed
A heartbreaking accident early Wednesday morning claimed the lives of 11 people from Asrauli village, Uttar Pradesh, after their van collided with a parked truck on Rajasthan's Manoharpur highway.
The group—seven of them children—were returning home from pilgrimages to Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples.
Eight others were injured and are being treated in Dausa.
Lodhi Mahasabha postpones event
District officials visited Asrauli to support the families, promising help and ensuring the victims' bodies will be brought home for last rites.
The entire village is in mourning, with leaders and neighbors gathering to offer comfort.
In respect for those lost—including Mishthi (1), Babu (3), Poorvi (6), Lakshay (6), Vaishnavi (7), Mahak (7), Saloni (9), Sheela (20), Priyanka (25), Seema (25) and Sonam (32)—the Lodhi Mahasabha has postponed its August 16 event until further notice.