Activists detained in Mumbai while protesting pigeon feeding ban

Controversy surrounding the ban

The pigeon feeding ban has sparked a heated debate about health and tradition.

Some protests have involved accusations against members of the Jain community, which Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has denied.

The Bombay High Court previously said BMC could review traditional feeding spots because public health matters most.

Meanwhile, Jain monk Muni Nileshchandra Vijay started a hunger strike on August 13 to oppose actions affecting religious practices—even as the Supreme Court backed the city's right to act against pigeon feeding, showing just how tricky it is to balance culture and health concerns.