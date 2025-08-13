Where to catch Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai this year
Dahi Handi is back in Mumbai on August 16, 2025, bringing the city together to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday.
Teams will form human pyramids to break a pot of curd hanging high above the crowd—a tradition that kicks off as Ashtami tithi starts late on August 15 and runs through August 16, with special midnight prayers.
Hotspots and must-see events
If you want to see Dahi Handi at its liveliest, head to Dadar for big crowds and celebrity guests.
Vile Parle and Lower Parel are hotspots for fierce pyramid competitions and serious prize money.
For pure energy, check out Jai Jawan Mitra Mandal in Lower Parel or adrenaline-filled events at Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal (Lalbaug) and Sankalp Pratishthan (Worli).
The festival isn't just about fun—it's a reminder of teamwork, unity, and a little bit of Krishna's playful spirit.