Where to catch Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai this year

Hotspots and must-see events

If you want to see Dahi Handi at its liveliest, head to Dadar for big crowds and celebrity guests.

Vile Parle and Lower Parel are hotspots for fierce pyramid competitions and serious prize money.

For pure energy, check out Jai Jawan Mitra Mandal in Lower Parel or adrenaline-filled events at Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal (Lalbaug) and Sankalp Pratishthan (Worli).

The festival isn't just about fun—it's a reminder of teamwork, unity, and a little bit of Krishna's playful spirit.