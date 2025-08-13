Next Article
Over 10,000 dog bites every day in India
India logged more than 37 lakh dog bite cases in 2024 alone—that's over 10,000 people bitten each day.
This surge is making it tough for the country to reach its goal of wiping out rabies by 2030 and points to some big gaps in public health efforts.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat among worst-hit states
Maharashtra topped the list with over 13.5 lakh cases since 2022, while Tamil Nadu and Gujarat weren't far behind.
Even Delhi saw more than 26,000 bites this year, despite vaccinating thousands of strays.
Karnataka faced over 3.6 lakh dog bites and reported 42 rabies deaths so far in 2024—showing just how urgent better vaccination, stray management, and public awareness really are.