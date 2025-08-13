PM Modi's 12th I-Day speech on cards: Preparations underway

How to watch the event

You can catch Modi's speech live on CNBCTV18, Doordarshan, or stream it on YouTube via PIB or the PMO channels.

For those who want to be part of the action in person, tickets for the Red Fort event are available online from ₹20-₹500.

Plus, if you have thoughts for his speech, you can send suggestions through MyGov or the NaMo App—making this celebration a bit more interactive for everyone.