PM Modi's 12th I-Day speech on cards: Preparations underway
India marks its 79th Independence Day this Friday, August 15, 2025.
PM Narendra Modi will hoist the flag at the Red Fort and deliver his 12th Independence Day speech—his first since starting a third term.
The ceremony starts at 7:30am with official greetings, the national anthem, and a classic 21-gun salute.
How to watch the event
You can catch Modi's speech live on CNBCTV18, Doordarshan, or stream it on YouTube via PIB or the PMO channels.
For those who want to be part of the action in person, tickets for the Red Fort event are available online from ₹20-₹500.
Plus, if you have thoughts for his speech, you can send suggestions through MyGov or the NaMo App—making this celebration a bit more interactive for everyone.