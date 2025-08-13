Next Article
Delhi cop seen slapping woman in bus during dog protest
A Delhi policewoman was caught on video slapping and shoving a woman animal rights activist inside a crowded police bus.
The clash happened as activists protested the Supreme Court's order to remove and shelter all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within eight weeks, following a rise in dog attacks and rabies cases.
The incident went viral, raising concerns about police force against peaceful protesters—especially women.
Political leaders like Congress MP Manish Tewari called for restraint and respect for the right to protest.
While some support the court's move for public safety, others worry about cruelty and lack of shelter space for the dogs.
Debate continues over how best to balance safety with animal welfare.