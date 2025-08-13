Next Article
Karnataka dog bites up by 36% this year
Bengaluru has reported 13,831 dog bite cases just in the first half of 2025, with May seeing the highest numbers.
This jump is part of a bigger trend across Karnataka, where dog bites have gone up by 36% compared to last year.
The situation has sparked fresh debate about how cities handle stray animals.
What's happening in Bengaluru
Bengaluru has about 2.7 lakh stray dogs, and local authorities have vaccinated over 50,000 so far while running awareness drives.
Now, the issue is before the Supreme Court: Chief Justice DY Chandrachud says he'll review a plea on relocating strays—especially after a recent order for Delhi-NCR sparked mixed reactions.
The court has also reminded everyone that any action must follow animal welfare laws closely.