Bengaluru will have dry days on these upcoming occasions India Aug 13, 2025

Heads up, Bengaluru! The city will have dry days on August 15 and 16, 2025, for Independence Day and Janmashtami.

That means no alcohol sales at bars, pubs, restaurants, or liquor shops—so if you're planning anything with friends, you might want to stock up early.

Authorities have made it clear: there won't be any exceptions.