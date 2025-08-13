Next Article
Bengaluru will have dry days on these upcoming occasions
Heads up, Bengaluru! The city will have dry days on August 15 and 16, 2025, for Independence Day and Janmashtami.
That means no alcohol sales at bars, pubs, restaurants, or liquor shops—so if you're planning anything with friends, you might want to stock up early.
Authorities have made it clear: there won't be any exceptions.
Why is August 15 a dry day?
August 15 is always a nationwide dry day for Independence Day.
Janmashtami (August 16) usually brings similar restrictions in Karnataka—even if it's not a national rule.
Plus, Ganesh Chaturthi starts August 27 this year and could also see a liquor ban in Bengaluru, especially during the big immersion processions at the end of the festival.