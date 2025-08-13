Next Article
Assam: Protest over bad roads turns violent, several cops injured
On Tuesday in Assam's Hojai district, a protest about terrible road conditions and heavy trucks spiraled into violence.
Things got heated in Digholbali when police showed up to investigate, leading to a clash where officers were injured and police vehicles were damaged.
Several protesters detained
To break up the crowd, police fired blank rounds and used lathis.
According to Hojai SSP Saurav Gupta, six police vehicles and a motorcycle were damaged before order was restored.
Several protesters have already been detained for unlawful assembly and attacking officials.
Locals say police action only made things worse, highlighting ongoing frustration over poor road conditions in the area.