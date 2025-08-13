Next Article
Bengaluru flooded after overnight rain; traffic hits worst
Bengaluru had a rough morning after heavy overnight rain flooded major areas like the Central Business District, Hebbal Junction, and Koramangala.
Waterlogged roads led to massive traffic jams while traffic teams did their best to clear things up.
The city also saw eight trees uprooted and at least 16 incidents of snapped branches, according to BBMP.
IMD warns of more rain, gusty winds
The India Meteorological Department says Bengaluru should brace for more showers and gusty winds up to 40km/h today.
With key routes like Intermediate Ring Road and Old Madras Road already struggling, it looks like the city's going to need some patience (and maybe an umbrella) for a bit longer.