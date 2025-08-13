UP: Cousin celebrates Rakhi with sister; later rapes, hangs her

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her cousin in Uttar Pradesh 's Auraiya. The incident took place just hours after the two celebrated Rakshabandhan on August 9, which was a Saturday. The accused, identified as 33-year-old Surjeet, had visited his uncle's house, where he received a rakhi from his cousin. Later that night, he returned to the house under the influence of alcohol and allegedly committed the crime while she slept.

Investigation progress Surjeet tried to mislead police during investigation After committing the crime, Surjeet allegedly hanged the girl's body from a noose to stage a suicide. The next day, he returned to the house while the police were investigating and tried to mislead them. However, his behavior raised suspicions as he spoke for family members instead of letting them answer questions. Auraiya Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shankar confirmed that Surjeet was arrested and confessed during interrogation.

Crime confirmation Girl's father was asleep during incident The girl's father was reportedly asleep in another room during the incident and discovered her body the next day. A post-mortem examination confirmed sexual assault on the victim. The police noticed blood stains at several spots in the house, indicating it was not a suicide. Surjeet was taken into custody, where he confessed to killing the minor.