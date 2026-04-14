UP revises minimum wages across categories following Noida labor unrest
What's the story
The Uttar Pradesh government has revised minimum wages for workers across categories. The decision comes after violent protests by factory workers demanding higher pay. Unskilled workers will now be paid ₹13,690 per month, semi-skilled workers ₹15,059 and skilled workers ₹16,868 in the Noida-Ghaziabad region.
Wage implementation
Revised minimum wages applicable from April 1, 2026
The revised minimum wages will be applicable from April 1, 2026. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said the wage increase was decided by a high-powered committee and approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. For other municipal corporation areas, unskilled workers will now earn ₹13,006 per month while semi-skilled workers' pay has been fixed at ₹14,306 and skilled workers at ₹16,025.
Protest aftermath
Wage hike follows violent protests by factory workers
The wage hike comes after violent protests by factory workers in Noida. The unrest included torching of vehicles, vandalism of property and stone-pelting. The protests were over demands for higher wages on the lines of Haryana's latest wage rule amendments, regulated working hours, overtime pay and improved safety.