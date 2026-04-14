UP revises minimum wages across categories following Noida labor unrest

Wage implementation

Revised minimum wages applicable from April 1, 2026

The revised minimum wages will be applicable from April 1, 2026. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said the wage increase was decided by a high-powered committee and approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. For other municipal corporation areas, unskilled workers will now earn ₹13,006 per month while semi-skilled workers' pay has been fixed at ₹14,306 and skilled workers at ₹16,025.