UP SIT probes Ayodhya Ram temple donations by matching visitors
India
Uttar Pradesh's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is digging into the alleged misuse of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
After a two-day field check earlier this week, they are now tracing where the money went by matching visitor numbers since the temple opened in January 2024 with six years of financial records from the temple trust.
SIT checking whether donations reached banks
The SIT wants to see if all donations actually made it to the bank.
They have asked for cash slips, transaction reports, and footfall data, especially around big events like festivals and ceremonies, to spot any mismatches.
They are also talking to staff and those arrested to figure out if any funds slipped through before reaching official accounts.