UP: Statues of freedom fighters damaged during road widening
Statues of Indian freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Roshan Singh, and Prem Kishan Khanna were allegedly damaged in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, during a municipal road widening project.
These figures are remembered for their role in the Kakori conspiracy and India's independence movement.
The incident quickly sparked outrage online and on the ground.
CM orders restoration, relocation of statues
A district magistrate directed municipal authorities to register a first information report (FIR) against the contractor, and the contractor was removed from the project; protesters and opposition leaders also expressed outrage.
Disciplinary action is also underway for officials who didn't supervise properly.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that the statues be restored and respectfully relocated as soon as possible.