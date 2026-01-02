UP teen kills neighbor in self-defense during assault attempt
In Banda, Uttar Pradesh, an 18-year-old girl killed her 50-year-old neighbor, Sukhraj Prajapati, after he allegedly tried to sexually assault her while she was home alone on Thursday afternoon.
The man, a regular visitor to their house, shut the door and attacked her.
In a desperate act of self-defense, she grabbed a farsa and struck him multiple times; when he collapsed, she continued hitting him with a stick.
After the incident, the girl surrendered herself to the police.
What happened next?
Afterward, the girl immediately surrendered at a nearby police outpost.
She was arrested following a complaint from the man's wife, but police say early evidence points to self-defense and will present this in court.
The girl lives with her mother after losing her father and had dropped out of school after intermediate.