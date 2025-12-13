Next Article
UP teen rescued after month-long abduction in Mumbai, Pune
A 17-year-old girl from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly kidnapped by a 21-year-old man named Baburam on November 14.
He reportedly took her across state lines to Mumbai and Pune, where she endured sexual assault and captivity for nearly a month.
Her disappearance prompted her father to file a missing person's report, which led police to launch search teams and eventually rescue her.
Police response and legal action
After being found, the girl identified Baburam as her kidnapper and detailed the abuse she faced during her captivity.
Police have charged him under laws related to rape and child protection (POCSO Act), as well as kidnapping.
Baburam was arrested near Dharmapur intersection on Friday and sent to jail after completing the necessary legal formalities.