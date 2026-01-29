UP to relocate 99 Hindu families displaced from East Pakistan
The UP government just approved a big move for 99 Hindu families who fled East Pakistan decades ago and have been living without legal land in Meerut.
On January 29, officials said these families will be resettled, being allocated 0.50 acres of land on lease in Bhainsaya and Tajpur Tarsauli villages, following a National Green Tribunal order.
Why this matters
These families were displaced from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and have waited years for stability.
Now, each family will receive half an acre of land on a long-term lease—up to 90 years—giving them real security at last.
This is part of a wider push to help thousands more displaced families across UP get legal land rights.
The Cabinet also announced new housing plans for disaster-hit families and science parks in Bareilly and Moradabad, showing a broader focus on support and development.