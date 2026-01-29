UP to relocate 99 Hindu families displaced from East Pakistan

Why this matters

These families were displaced from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and have waited years for stability.

Now, each family will receive half an acre of land on a long-term lease—up to 90 years—giving them real security at last.

This is part of a wider push to help thousands more displaced families across UP get legal land rights.

The Cabinet also announced new housing plans for disaster-hit families and science parks in Bareilly and Moradabad, showing a broader focus on support and development.