UP: Two killed, 10 injured in fog-related road accident
India
A serious road accident in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, left two people dead and 10 others hurt after a bus and a car collided in heavy fog on the Raebareli-Sultanpur highway near Babu Ganj.
Deepak Singh from Gauriganj and Rituraj Yadav from Kaushambi lost their lives at the scene.
What happened next
The injured were taken to Gauriganj district hospital, with four reportedly in critical condition.
Police say thick fog caused low visibility and led to the crash.
Station House Officer Shyam Narayan Pandey said, "Four of the injured have suffered serious injuries, while the others sustained minor wounds. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway."