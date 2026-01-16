UP wants ₹1.3 lakh crore from Centre for big upgrades

Why should you care?

UP's wishlist is all about making life better—more solar-powered cities (including Ayodhya), cleaner water with thousands of new ponds, and upgraded schools under the PM-Shri scheme.

But there's pressure: the state's share in the divisible pool of central taxes has fallen from 19.67% to about 17.93%, and tax receipts from items such as pan masala and tobacco have declined from roughly ₹1,000 crore pre-GST to about ₹300 crore after GST, so these funds are crucial to keep development rolling ahead of the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.