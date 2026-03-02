UP: Woman, family kill ex-lover for blackmailing her
India
In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a married woman and her family allegedly killed her former lover after he tried to blackmail her with private videos.
The man, Pankaj Gupta from Azamgarh, was called to the village on February 7 and strangled by the woman, her brother, and sister-in-law.
They then used acid to disfigure his face before disposing of the body.
3 suspects arrested, search on for others
The murder came to light on February 10 when police found an unidentified body.
According to Superintendent of Police Om Veer Singh, Gupta had been threatening the woman repeatedly, which led her family to take this drastic step.
Three people—the woman and two relatives—have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Two other suspects are still missing as police continue their search.