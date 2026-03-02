UP: Woman, family kill ex-lover for blackmailing her India Mar 02, 2026

In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a married woman and her family allegedly killed her former lover after he tried to blackmail her with private videos.

The man, Pankaj Gupta from Azamgarh, was called to the village on February 7 and strangled by the woman, her brother, and sister-in-law.

They then used acid to disfigure his face before disposing of the body.