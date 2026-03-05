UP woman farmer leader found dead; husband suspected murder
India
Anchal Mishra, a 25-year-old woman farmer leader from Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in the Kakardari forest on March 3 after being missing since February 17.
Police say Suraj Verma confessed to strangling her.
Mishra's husband, Santosh Mishra, had already suspected Verma and filed the missing-person complaint.
Verma arrested, investigation ongoing
Verma was arrested soon after the body was found and is facing murder charges. Verma allegedly confessed to strangling Mishra.
Police are still investigating if anyone else was involved and are gathering more evidence at the scene.
The case is ongoing, with more updates expected as the investigation continues.