UP woman returns ₹10cr wrongly credited by bank, wins hearts
What's the story
A farmer's wife in Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh, has been lauded for her honesty after she found nearly ₹10 crore credited to her Bank of India account. The woman, identified as Rita and a resident of Devganj village in the Bichwan area, discovered the huge sum while checking her balance at an ATM on Ashtami during Navratri. She was shocked to see a balance of ₹9,99,49,588.
Honesty commended
Devganj woman did not withdraw money
Despite the shocking discovery, Rita didn't withdraw any money and advised her family against touching the funds until the matter was clarified. The incident has since gone viral on social media, with many praising her integrity. Neighbors and locals have also lauded Rita for her honesty in a situation where she could have easily misused the funds.
Error confirmed
Bank manager in Karimganj promises probe
When Rita and her family approached the bank to report the issue, they found it closed for a public holiday. However, Rishikant Pandey, manager of Bank of India's Karimganj branch, later confirmed that it was likely a technical error or transaction fault. He assured that an investigation would be conducted as soon as the branch reopened.