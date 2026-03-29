The woman found the money on Ashtami

UP woman returns ₹10cr wrongly credited by bank, wins hearts

By Snehil Singh 04:15 pm Mar 29, 202604:15 pm

What's the story

A farmer's wife in Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh, has been lauded for her honesty after she found nearly ₹10 crore credited to her Bank of India account. The woman, identified as Rita and a resident of Devganj village in the Bichwan area, discovered the huge sum while checking her balance at an ATM on Ashtami during Navratri. She was shocked to see a balance of ₹9,99,49,588.