UP: Woman, son, brother-in-law found dead in locked room

Note at scene blamed situation on specific individuals

The discovery was made after Sushila's husband broke into the room with neighbors when no one answered.

Police found empty pesticide packets and blades nearby.

Amar reportedly had debts close to 50 lakh rupees, and a note at the scene blamed their situation on specific individuals.

Authorities are now waiting for postmortem results and digging deeper into the family's financial troubles as part of their ongoing investigation.