UP: Woman, son, brother-in-law found dead in locked room
A somber scene unfolded in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, where three family members, Sushila Srivastava, 51, and her son Amar, 28, were found dead in a locked room, and her brother-in-law Sunil, 52, was found critically injured in the same room and later declared dead at the district hospital.
Police believe financial stress may have led them to a suicide pact.
Note at scene blamed situation on specific individuals
The discovery was made after Sushila's husband broke into the room with neighbors when no one answered.
Police found empty pesticide packets and blades nearby.
Amar reportedly had debts close to 50 lakh rupees, and a note at the scene blamed their situation on specific individuals.
Authorities are now waiting for postmortem results and digging deeper into the family's financial troubles as part of their ongoing investigation.