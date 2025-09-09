How to update your contact number on your EPF account

Updating mobile number on Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account is important to receive timely notifications and updates. With the digitalization of services, the process has become a lot easier and can be completed online without stepping out of home. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you update your Indian mobile number on your EPF account via the official portal, staying connected with all updates.

Step 1 Accessing the EPFO portal To start updating your mobile number, head over to the official Employees' Provident Fund Organisation website. From there, sign in with your Universal Account Number, password and captcha code. In case you don't have an account yet, you'll first have to register by clicking on 'Activate UAN' and following the steps given.

Step 2 Navigating to profile settings Once you have logged into the EPFO portal, head over to the 'Manage' tab on the dashboard. There, you'll see an option called 'Contact Details'. This feature allows users to easily view and update their registered contact details, including email addresses and mobile numbers linked to their EPF accounts. This step is important to ensure that you receive all communications from EPFO without any issue.

Step 3 Updating mobile number In "Contact Details" section, place a checkmark against "Change Mobile No." Enter your new mobile number in the provided field. Make sure it is correct as this will be used for future communications from EPFO. After entering it correctly, click on "Get Authorization Pin." This will send One-Time Password (OTP) to verify ownership of this new number.