Update your PILs, this drug regulator told manufacturers recently India Feb 19, 2026

India's top drug regulator issued letters to State and Union Territory licensing authorities asking them to direct manufacturers to update Prescribing Information Leaflets (PILs), package inserts and promotional literature for doxycycline (a go-to antibiotic) and carbimazole (used for thyroid issues).

This follows recommendations from NCC-PvPI/IPC and subject expert committees to incorporate specified adverse reactions into PILs after reviewing adverse drug reaction reports.

The goal: make sure doctors and patients actually know about these risks.