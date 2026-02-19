Update your PILs, this drug regulator told manufacturers recently
India's top drug regulator issued letters to State and Union Territory licensing authorities asking them to direct manufacturers to update Prescribing Information Leaflets (PILs), package inserts and promotional literature for doxycycline (a go-to antibiotic) and carbimazole (used for thyroid issues).
This follows recommendations from NCC-PvPI/IPC and subject expert committees to incorporate specified adverse reactions into PILs after reviewing adverse drug reaction reports.
The goal: make sure doctors and patients actually know about these risks.
Safer choices all around
Doxycycline will now warn users about things like restlessness, anxiety, irritability, nervousness, and dizziness—stuff that can really affect your day.
Carbimazole will carry a heads-up about agranulocytosis, which is when your infection-fighting cells drop dangerously low.
Since these drugs are commonly used, clearer info means fewer nasty surprises and safer choices all around.