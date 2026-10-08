Updated GRAP now imposes staged vehicle restrictions across Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR just got a fresh set of anti-pollution rules under the updated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The plan uses four stages, which can be invoked based on AQI levels and forecasts.
If AQI hits 401 to 450 (Stage III), restrictions apply to BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or below-standard Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budha Nagar; if it crosses 450 (Stage IV), even stricter curbs follow.
GRAP exempts CNG LNG electric BS-VI-diesel
These restrictions cover not only Delhi but also Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Sonipat, and Noida.
Stage III applies to BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or below-standard four-wheeled LMVs, while Stage IV adds limits for heavy trucks entering Delhi.
Good news if you drive a CNG, LNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel truck: those are still allowed.
You can keep track of AQI updates and rule changes through the SAMEER app or CAQM website.