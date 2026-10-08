Updated GRAP now imposes staged vehicle restrictions across Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR just got a fresh set of anti-pollution rules under the updated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The plan uses four stages, which can be invoked based on AQI levels and forecasts.

If AQI hits 401 to 450 (Stage III), restrictions apply to BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or below-standard Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budha Nagar; if it crosses 450 (Stage IV), even stricter curbs follow.