UPEIDA lowers UP expressway speed limits to prevent fog accidents
India
Driving on UP's major expressways this winter? Heads up: UPEIDA is lowering speed limits from November 1, 2026, to February 15, 2027 to help prevent fog-related accidents.
Cars will need to stick to 80 kph (down from 100 kph), and heavy vehicles are capped at 60 kph instead of the usual 80 kph.
UPEIDA rolls out patrols, emergency services
To keep everyone safer, UPEIDA is rolling out extra safety steps: think more patrols, better emergency services, and new reflective signs and blinkers for visibility.
You'll also see updates about fog and speed limits on digital boards and hear announcements at toll plazas.
Social media campaigns are in the mix too, all aimed at making sure drivers stay alert during the foggy months.