Upendra Dwivedi unveils Indian Army Strategic Guidelines 2047 for future-readiness
India
General Upendra Dwivedi just rolled out the Indian Army Strategic Guidelines 2047, a roadmap to get the Army future-ready by India's 100th year of independence.
Announced on X, this plan is all about gearing up for new challenges and making sure the Army keeps pace with a rapidly changing world.
Guidelines stress modernization, innovation and self-reliance
The focus is on modernizing everything, from tech upgrades and smarter training to working more closely with other defense forces.
There's a big push for innovation, using homegrown defense tech, and making India more self-reliant (think Aatmanirbharta).
The goal? A stronger, more agile Army that can handle whatever comes next, while boosting local industry along the way.