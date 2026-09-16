UPESSC opens 11,508 Assistant Teacher applications in Uttar Pradesh today

Looking to start your teaching career in Uttar Pradesh?

UPESSC has opened applications for 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) posts and 897 Assistant Teacher posts in attached primary sections of non-government-aided secondary schools, with 2,607 PGT registrations beginning on September 18 this year.

Registrations begin today, September 16, for the Assistant Teacher posts, so if you've been waiting for a big opportunity, now's your chance.