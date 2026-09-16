UPESSC opens 11,508 Assistant Teacher applications in Uttar Pradesh today
Looking to start your teaching career in Uttar Pradesh?
UPESSC has opened applications for 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) posts and 897 Assistant Teacher posts in attached primary sections of non-government-aided secondary schools, with 2,607 PGT registrations beginning on September 18 this year.
Registrations begin today, September 16, for the Assistant Teacher posts, so if you've been waiting for a big opportunity, now's your chance.
UPESCC 1-time registration and deadlines
You can apply for Assistant Teacher roles, and pay fees for PGT positions by October 17.
Need to fix something? Application corrections are open until October 19 (Assistant Teachers) and October 21 (PGTs).
Exams are set for December. Plus, there's a new One-Time Registration system to make applying smoother. Just sign up once on the UPESSC website before applying for the advertised posts.