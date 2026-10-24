UPFSA suspends 4 licenses after cockroaches found at Zepto Ghaziabad
India
The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) has suspended licenses of four businesses, including a Zepto warehouse in Ghaziabad, after finding cockroaches, dirt, and cobwebs during inspections.
This move is part of their Shuddh Hi Shubh Hai campaign to make sure online food delivery spots are actually safe and clean.
UPFSA inspected 149 outlets statewide
UPFSDA checked 149 places across the state and grabbed 21 food samples for testing.
In Kanpur, big names like Reliance Mart, Metro, and Zepto were caught with messy storage and licensing irregularities.
Agra saw 273 packets of makhana seized from a Reliance store for breaking safety rules.
The whole push is about making sure what you order online meets real hygiene standards: no nasty surprises.