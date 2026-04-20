Uplaksh, Amrish and Hemraj Kol died in Mauganj motorcycle stunt
India
Three brothers, Uplaksh, Amrish, and Hemraj Kol, tragically died while attempting a high-speed motorcycle stunt in Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh.
They weren't wearing helmets and crashed into a parked truck on National Highway 135.
Prashant and Pradeep Dwivedi injured
Their friends Prashant and Pradeep Dwivedi, who were recording the stunt from another bike, were seriously injured also.
Police say both bikes were weaving through traffic and trying risky moves to overtake each other.
An investigation is underway, with officials reminding everyone how dangerous stunts for social media can be.